‘Yo-da Only One’: Mumbai Police’s Meme On Cyber Fraud Wins Internet

Mumbai Police is known for its innovative ways to spread awareness and the police department again won the hearts of netizens by targeting cyber fraud. While they asked internet users to not share their passwords with anyone, the department used a popular meme-inspired from the series The Mandalorian, featuring the famous character Baby Yoda.

In the meme, one can see Baby Yoda having a conversation with another character. While the character asks Yoda to close his eyes, the template below read, “What do you see bro”. Today replies, “nothing bro”, after which the police department tweaked the next dialogue and wrote, “That’s your bank balance after you shared your password with me, bro”.

The caption of the post read, "Share password, do not. There is no question of do”.

‘Yo-da only one’

Yet again, the netizens were impressed with the creativity of the police department. While just shared few hours ago, the post has managed to receive more than 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments. One internet user wrote, “Mumbai Police is getting cooler day by day”, while another said, “Aree bhai bhai bhai...meme page kholdo yr…mumbaipolocememes”. One user even said, “Mumbai Police you are not only pro at protecting us but also in creating awareness #MumbaiPoliceIsTheBest".

