Delhi: Man Lodges FIR Against Father For Flouting Lockdown Orders Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In an unprecedented move, a 30-year-old man lodged an FIR against father for flouting lockdown orders in Delhi. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a man for not following lockdown orders in Vasant Kunj after his son approached the police and complained that his father ventures out of the house every day, informed Delhi Police on Friday.

The man complained to the police that his 59-year-old father has not been following the lockdown orders and steps out of the house despite the man requesting his father to not do so. The country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to check the spread of the highly contagious virus that has wreaked havoc across the globe.

A similar case was reported In Mumbai's Andheri where residents of society had complained against a couple who had been constantly flouting the lockdown rules and were stepping out even after a repeated reminder.

Meanwhile, there are over 2031 Coronavirus positive cases in India. While 53 deaths have been reported overall, 156 people have also been cured/discharged/migrated.

21-day pan-India lockdown

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

As of date, 979 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 86 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 203. 25 deaths have been reported till date.

Stating that while India's economy will face a brunt, PM Modi said it was this responsibility to do this to save every Indian's life. Talking about how health experts stated that 21 days are necessary to ensure breaking the chain transmission, he said that 'India will be set back by 21 years if 21 days are not handled'.

PM Modi has also launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters - like COVID-19.

(with inputs from ANI)