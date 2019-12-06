Man Poses As Army Officer; Flees Away With Two Army Assault Rifles

A stranger has reportedly posed as an Army officer in Madhya Pradesh and ran away two INSAS assault rifles which belonged to the sentries guarding the Army Education Corps (AEC) Training Centre. As per sources, the event took place between 3 am to 4 am, when the stranger asked the sentries to summon their superior. Army sources came to know that the unknown individual posed as a military officer and had asked the sentries to call their superior posing as the Duty Officer.

When the sentries returned to their post in Pachmarhi, they could not find the person and also realized that he had fled with two INSAS rifles, four magazines, and at least 20 rounds. The individual has not been traced. Even the local civil authorities have joined in the investigation and search operation for the missing weapons and rifles.

Elephant enters Army dining hall in Assam

The Army Langar in Guwahati's Narengi on Wednesday got a sudden visitor - an Elephant. Though he had been a frequent visitor in the vicinity, this time he decided to get inside the Langar (Army Dining Hall). The visitor hails from the Among Reserve Forest, adjoining the Narengi Military Station. It may be mentioned that an Elephant Corridor passes through the Military Station, and wild elephants often use it to go to the Silsaku Beel on the other side of the station.

In the video of the incident, the Elephant can be seen entering via an appropriately-sized door, then moving in and tossing the chairs inside around. It is eventually chased out with the use of fire.

No reports of any conflict

Earlier also wild tuskers from the corridor area have wandered outside of the Military Station, in search of food. However, to date, there are no reports of any conflict between the residents of the Military Station and the wild elephants. Both sides have been living cordially. Last month, the Army saved an elephant and her calf, who fell into a water tank.

