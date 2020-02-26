Delhi Violence: Brinda Karat Demands Kapil Mishra's Arrest, Writes Letter To Amit Shah

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding BJP leader Kapil Mishra's arrest for inciting violence in North East Delhi. The CPI(M) leader, in her letter, also condemned those responsible for the death of a police constable and the violence in Delhi and sought an appointment to meet the Home Minister Shah.

Condemning the violence, Karat wrote, "The tragic death of a police constable and the death of six citizens in the shocking incidents of violence in the capital are of deep concern. We strongly condemn those responsible for the death of the police constable and for the violence in Delhi. The Delhi police and related agencies are under the control of your ministry and therefore, we are addressing this letter to you."

According to Karat, the need of the hour was an "impartial and just intervention" to ensure peace in the national capital.

Brinda Karat demands Kapil Mishra's arrest

Seeking action against Kapil Mishra, the CPI(M) leader wrote, "Your intervention for peace will allay apprehensions among the public that the incidents of the last two days are 'Badla' [revenge] against the people of Delhi for the election results. In this context, action against Kapil Mishra will bring confidence to the people that you are indeed taking impartial steps for peace and against troublemakers. All those involved in spreading hatred and violence, regardless of their political connections and colour, should be arrested."

Complaint filed against Kapil Mishra

Earlier on Monday, a complaint has been filed against Mishra for inflammatory social media posts and incendiary speeches at Maujpur on Sunday. As per reports, the complaint was filed by six advocates of the Karkardooma court against Kapil Mishra after the BJP leader and his supporters had assembled at Maujpur at 3 PM on Sunday and raised slogans against a particular community (Muslims).

Moreover, after Mishra's speech -- stating that the Parliament has passed CAA and the act will not be withdrawn due to 'Muslim women' protesting on the roads -- the complaint alleges that stone-pelting began at Maujpur in which several were injured.

Referring to Mishra's three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police, the complainants have asked the Delhi Police to book Mishtra under sections 147,148, 149, 153A, 153B, 120B of Damage of Public Property (DPP) Act.

Kapil Mishra's threats

On Sunday, clashes began in Maujpur between CAA and anti CAA protestors in which several were left injured. Maujpur is about 1.7 km away from Jaffrabad where protestors had gathered on Saturday night and stated that they would not move till the amended citizenship law is rolled back. Using tear gas and lathis, Delhi Police got the situation under control and has launched an investigation into the incident.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had said that he is in Maujpur and in support of CAA. He added that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad, where thousands of Muslim women have started protesting against CAA, won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh. Moreover, after the stone pelting, standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, he gave the police three days to clear both locations, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'.

Violence in Northeast Delhi

In an escalation of tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, miscreants resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

