Delhi Violence: Protestors Cleared Out From Jaffarabad, Maujpur 

Following the escalating tensions in the national capital, Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Crime), Satish Golcha on Wednesday said that protesters have left sites of protest in Jaffarabad and Maujpur in northeast Delhi and the situation is under control.

This comes after around 500 people on Saturday night gathered near Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which led to a massive escalation of tension in the northeast region of the national capital on Monday.

However, Speaking to ANI, Golcha confirmed that the protesters have left the Jaffarabad Metro station and the Maujpur Chowk is also clear. "The protesters have left the Jaffarabad Metro station and the Maujpur Chowk is also clear. Now, 66 Foota road is absolutely clear of all protests," Golcha said.

Taking cognizance of the severity of the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Delhi Police and his ministry officials. It was the third meeting chaired by the Home Minister in less than 24 hours. Newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava also attended the meeting, which started at around 7 pm and lasted till 10 pm.

Shah had also chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in the national capital. At least 13 persons lost their lives and around 190 are injured in the violence that has been raging in the northeast region of the national capital since Monday.

Violence in Northeast Delhi

In an escalation of tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, miscreants resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP was injured during clashes in Gokulpuri.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

(With Inputs from ANI)