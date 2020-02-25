Home Minister Amit Shah Gives Delhi Police Free Hand To Rein In Delhi Violence: Sources

Sources have reported that Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired another meeting over the escalation of clashes that have taken place in North-East Delhi. New Special Commissioner SN Srivastav who has been appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi with immediate effect was also present at the meeting. As many as 10 people have been killed in the violent clashes and over, 130 civilians & 56 cops are reported to be injured.

As per sources, the Home Minister has given a free hand to Delhi Police to bring the situation under control. Sources also suggest that the Home Minister was clear that no one would be allowed to arson or spread violence anymore.

Home Minister chairs meeting

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari & Rambir Singh Bidhuri and others In the meeting convened by the Home Minister, it was decided to re-activate peace committees in all localities of Delhi. According to sources, the issues of hate-mongering, the coordination between MLAs and Police officials, adequate force deployment and controlling rumour-mongering was discussed.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari & Rambir Singh Bidhuri and others. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/iz2ohNeSNo — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

