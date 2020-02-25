Delhi Violence: Manoj Tiwari Appeals For Peace, Calls Violence A 'way To Defame India'

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday spoke about the increasing violence in the national capital and appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace. Taking to Twitter, he posted a video and said, "There is a lot of tension in the North East Delhi constituency. I am worried since last night. I have been in constant touch with people. I want to tell everyone that people are being influenced. CAA is not taking away anyone's citizenship. Please don't be influenced politically."

He further added, "At the time when the US President is in India, there is violence going on here. Students have their exams tomorrow. People are blocking the roads. How will this work? This is just a way to defame India and Delhi. I appeal to everyone that please go to your houses and maintain peace. Peace is extremely important in Delhi right now."

Earlier, in the day, Tiwari took to Twitter and said, "I request all the citizens to exercise restraint in view of the incident of disturbance in Jafrabad, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar and surrounding areas of North East Delhi. Avoid any kind of rumours and maintain peace in Delhi."

Schools shut in Northeast Delhi

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced that all the schools in Northeast Delhi will remain shut and all the internal examinations will stay cancelled. Taking to Twitter, he said, "There will be no internal examinations in schools tomorrow and all government and private schools will be closed in violence-affected North East district of Delhi. I have asked for the postponement of tomorrow's board exams in this district while talking to HRD Minister."

Further, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday clarified that there will be no centres in North-East Delhi on Tuesday for the class 12th board examination.

दिल्ली में हिंसा प्रभावित नोर्थईस्ट ज़िले में कल स्कूलों की गृह परीक्षाएँ नहीं होंगी और सभी सरकारी एवं प्राइवेट स्कूल बंद रहेंगे. बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के सम्बंध में मैंने HRD Minister @DrRPNishank जी से बात की है कि इस ज़िले में कल की बोर्ड परीक्षा भी स्थगित कर दी जाए. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 24, 2020

Violence erupts during protests

A day after the violence escalated in Northeast Delhi, the protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, as per reports. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas.

During the violence, head police constable- Ratan Lal, who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. A deputy commissioner of police has also been hospitalised. Along with it, a petrol pump was also set ablaze in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area. According to recent reports, around three civilians have lost their lives during the violence. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

