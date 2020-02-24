Congress Attacks Delhi Police, MHA Over Violent Clashes Between Pro & Anti-CAA Protesters

Soon after violent clashes erupted in Northeast-Delhi, the Congress slammed the Delhi Police under Union Home Ministry as it stated that the Ministry has failed to control law and order in the national capital. In a tweet on Monday, the Congress also accused BJP leaders of giving hate speeches and threats while no action is being taken against them. Delhi Police's Head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP has been injured during clashes in Gokulpuri.

Delhi Police, under Home Ministry, has completely failed to control law & order. BJP leaders have been openly giving hate speech & threats but no action is being taken. Such comments can only be made with complicity of senior party leaders & the police. https://t.co/FTNFLimlR4 — Congress (@INCIndia) February 24, 2020

In a massive escalation of tension in northeast Delhi on Monday, protesters have resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday evening and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in the presence of Delhi Police.

Protests continue amid Donald Trump's maiden visit

While Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, BJP MP Kapil Mishra posted a video of himself warning the Delhi Police that "they will not stop" after US President Donald Trump leaves the country. Violence in the national capital is taking place even as US President Donald Trump is on his maiden visit to India. According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area on Monday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit gates at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations.

Jaffrabad protest

On Saturday night, around 500 people gathered near northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station against the amended Citizenship Law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The crowd, consisting of mostly women chanted "Aazadi slogans" and said they would not move till the government revokes CAA. As per reports, the women blocked road No. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. The sudden protest outside Jaffrabad metro station began as the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors are in talks with the Shaheen Bagh protestors.

