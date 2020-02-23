Manoj Tiwari Says 'ban Hate-speech-giving Netas';Cong's Singhvi Calls It 'hugely Ironical'

Taking a jibe at Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, senior Congress leader Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday, said that Tiwari supporting barring of leaders giving hate speeches is rich. Referring to the several hate speeches given by BJP leaders during the Delhi polls, Singhvi said that it was worse than the devil quoting the scriptures. Singhvi has often slammed BJP's hate-speech fuelled campaign.

Kejriwal thanks Delhi for re-electing its 'son' for 3rd consecutive CM term in Delhi

Singhvi calls Tiwari's 'hate-speech' ban ironic

#ManojTiwari #bjp #delhi #Pradesh #president asking for bar from polls on those who give hate speeches is indeed rich! And hugely ironical. Worse than the devil quoting the scriptures. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 23, 2020

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari offers to resign after Delhi poll drubbing, Party urges to continue

Tiwari calls for barring hate-speech givers

Speaking a recent media event Tiwari said that he wished that leaders giving hate speeches should be permanently removed. He was asked about why leaders such as Kapil Mishra who had raised the 'shoot traitors' call was given a ticket. Tiwari went on the defensive that the matter was not brought to his notice when Mishra - who unsuccessfully contested for the Model Town constituency - raised the slogans.

"When he raised [the slogan], it was not brought to my notice. But I want that people who give hate speech should be permanently removed," said Tiwari at the event adding, "Let us start a system wherein people who give hate speeches lose the legal right [to fight polls]. And if such a system is put in place, I, as an individual and not as party president, will support it."

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari finds positives in Delhi loss as he accepts the mandate

Delhi poll campaign

Amid the nation-wide anti-CAA protests, which began from Assam and gained maximum traction in Delhi, the poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP was intense with 672 candidates in the fray. AAP -which launched mega-campaign roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid spoke on the achievements in the past five years. This helped Kejriwal retain his majority, winning 62 seats.

Delhi Elections: BJP's Manoj Tiwari concedes defeat, congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

But BJP, headlong attacked the AAP and Congress for fuelling the various protests against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA), alleging communal divide among voters. Ranging from JNU and Jamia -where students were attacked to the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh, BJP accused the Congress and AAP for supporting the 'Tukde Tukde' gang. Several inflammatory remarks were made by BJP leaders - Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma which have been flagged by EC. The BJP marginally improved its tally to 8 seats, while Congress finished last with 0 seats.