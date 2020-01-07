'Masked Men Involved In JNU Violence Will Be Unmasked Soon,' Says Prakash Javadekar

Assuring action against unknown miscreants who attacked students in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that he was sure "the masked men will be unmasked". He said, "The way a deliberate provocation and misleading is going on throughout the country, those attempts will be exposed too."

Earlier on Sunday night, violence broke out at JNU as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

When asked about the 'Free Kashmir' poster that was sighted in a solidarity for JNU rally in Mumbai, Prakash Javadekar said, "Kashmir is an integral part of India and we are proud of it. After the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir is now on a path of development. Some miscreants shout such 'Azaadi' slogan but even Kashmiris do not shout this slogan now. If someone from outside (J&K) chant such a slogan, then it holds no importance."

READ | Cong, AAP, Others Deliberately Want To Create Atmosphere Of Violence: Javadekar On JNU

Javadekar blames Opposition on JNU violence

On Monday, the Information and Broadcasting Minister had condemned the brutal violence inside the JNU campus on Sunday. Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Javadekar said that 'some elements of the society are trying to create an atmosphere of violence.' In a statement released by the JNU Students' Union, students from the Left have alleged that the attack has been done by the ABVP.

READ | JNU Violence: Fringe Group Emerges To Claim Responsibility, Delhi Police Probe Ongoing

Taking to Twitter, Javadekar in a video said, "We condemn the violence that took place in JNU yesterday. Some Congress, Communist, Aam Aadmi Party and some elements deliberately want to create an atmosphere of violence across the country and especially in universities. It should be investigated. From the past three days, the registration of the winter semester has been started, who were not allowing the registration process to happen. Who caused the damages to the servers? Who assaulted the students who were trying to register themselves for the last three days? The probe should be done in all this."

READ | Delhi Polls 2019: Prakash Javadekar And Manoj Tiwari Address Joint Press Conference

READ | 'Anna Factor' In 2013, 'Kejriwal Revolutionary' In 2015: Why Javadekar Says AAP Won't Win