Cong, AAP, Others Deliberately Want To Create Atmosphere Of Violence: Javadekar On JNU

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday condemned the brutal violence inside Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University

(JNU) campus on Sunday. Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Javadekar said that 'some elements of the society are trying to create an atmosphere of violence.'

Earlier on Sunday night, violence broke out at JNU as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

In a statement released by the JNU Students' Union, students from the Left have alleged that the attack has been done by the ABVP.

Taking to Twitter, Javadekar in a video said, "We condemn the violence that took place in JNU yesterday. Some Congress, Communist, Aam Aadmi Party and some elements deliberately want to create an atmosphere of violence across the country and especially in universities. It should be investigated. From the past three days, the registration of the winter semester has been started, who were not allowing the registration process to happen. Who caused the damages to the servers? Who assaulted the students who were trying to register themselves for the last three days? The probe should be done in all this."

"Yesterday people from outside have entered the campus and assaulted the students. Amit Shah has given orders for probe already. I believe the police will take action. How can Yogendra Yadav and others reach in 10 minutes soon after the violence? This is a conspiracy done by few people to disrupt peace in the university," he added.

READ | Subramanian Swamy Slams Opposition Over JNU Violence, Says 'it's Easy To Blame Others'

READ | JNU Violence: CPI Leader D Raja Questions Delhi Police Over Its Inaction

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condemned the violence.she recalled that the university was always known for its “fierce” debate culture, which never culminated in violence. Dispelling any negative impression about the role of the Centre in the violence, she asserted that the government wanted a safe environment for the students.

Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 5, 2020

Home Ministry seeks report

A group of masked men and women armed with sticks, rods and acid unleashed violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for over two hours. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and the Ministry has sought a report on the violence.

READ | Kapil Sibal Demands Resignation Of Home Minister & JNU VC Amid Brutal Campus Violence

Delhi Police register FIR

23 people injured in the JNU violence have been released from AIIMS while some are still undergoing treatment. Hours after the attack, Delhi Police on Monday has filed an FIR under sections of Public Property Damage Act and Rioting Act.

Devender Arya, DCP, South-West, has said, "We have taken cognizance of yesterday's violence and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation."

READ | JNU Violence: ABVP Chief Blames 'Leftist Goons' For Attack On Students