Meenakshi Lekhi Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Calls Police Action 'signs Of Fascism'

In a shocking turn of events, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house was encircled on Wednesday morning, his home was barged into, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van without any summons, or court papers. Reacting to the Mumbai Police's brazen act and witch-hunt against Republic, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi condemned the action of the police and also questioned the silence of 'champions of human rights'. Everyone's rights matter, she added.

Signs of Fascism, identification of an enemy(Arnab Goswami) is the cause of unification thus right 2 freedom of expression can be forsaken& cause repression of mass media. But why are champions of human rights quite now, everyone’s human rights matter, even if you don’t agree !😡 https://t.co/8WXJY6WnPz — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) November 4, 2020

Mumbai Police arrests Arnab Goswami after shocking physical assault

This latest development comes after Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab 'the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai'. Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

#ParamBirLatestPlant | Param Bir Singh’s greatest falsehood (so far)- 'Arnab Goswami is Mumbai’s biggest Hawala Operator'. pic.twitter.com/kxv4iG8X2e — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2020

Mumbai Police's witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

In total, Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial fraud TRP matter, including Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen, Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.

The Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's brazen attempt to strike on press freedom has been exposed through the multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions. Taking it a step further, in a never-seen-before move, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

