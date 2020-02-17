Meerut: NCW Issues Suo-moto Cognisance Over Murder Of 19 Year Old By Cousin

The National Commission for women has taken suo-moto cognisance of the murder of a 19-year-old girl, after details emerged that her family was trying to mislead the police. The 19 year old was allegedly shot dead by her cousin in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh. As per Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Avinash Pandey, the girl was shot for having a relationship with her neighbour.

Taking cognisance in the matter, the NCW has stated that it will ensure justice to the deceased as the reports allege that the family tried to mislead the police inquiry.

The NCW also sought a status report from Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in the case.

"We have written a letter to SSP, Meerut, to look into the matter thoroughly and take strict legal action against all culprits. The Commission has asked for the action taken report to be submitted to the Commission at the earliest," the NCW said.

Case registered, further details awaited

A case has been registered in the matter. The accused had allegedly shot his cousin because he was upset she was in contact with a neighbourhood boy. The police stated that the girl used to talk with a boy over the phone - something which the family disapproved of. The accused reached the woman's house with her brother and another friend and shot her dead. The trio even hid her body and cleaned up evidence.

"On the night of Saturday, we received a call about a girl being shot by unknown assailants. Upon investigating the matter and checking the CCTV footage we came to know that she was shot by her cousin," police told reporters.

"The girl's brother has accepted the presence of the family members at the scene of the crime. We are conducting the post-mortem of the body and search for the person who fired the bullet is on," he added.

It was also reported that the family of the victim had tried to cover up the actual cause of the death in the name of robbery with an intention to mislead the inquiry.

