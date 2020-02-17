SP Slams UP Government For Former CM Akhilesh's Security Breach, BJP Denies Allegations

Samajwadi Party MLA Ahmed Hasan on Monday called out Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government for compromising the security of SP Chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav while he was attending an event at Kannauj on Saturday.

Despite all the allegations by the Samajwadi Party, BJP leader Mohsin Raza denied all the allegations and said that everyone was safe in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's reign.

While interacting with the media outside the UP Assembly, Ahmed Hasan said, "BJP can stoop to any low in UP. Officials are being misused. Akhilesh Yadav's security was compromised by the BJP government."

"A 'jungle raj' has been established ever since the BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh. There is chaos all around. Police are being used against the opposition," he added.

UP Assembly witnesses uproar

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly witnessed an uproar after Opposition leader Ram Govind Chaudhary spoke about the breach in Akhilesh Yadav's security. Earlier on Saturday, a man went near the dais and started shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans when Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a gathering in Kannauj.

BJP responds

While responding to the allegations by the opposition parties, BJP leader and Cabinet Minister Mohsin Raza said, "It is laughable that people who created fear when they were in power are now claiming their security is being compromised." Raza said everyone's "safe" under Yogi Adityanath government in the State.

"Lord Rama is an inspiration for all. If they are seeking security from 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, they should leave Uttar Pradesh and look for other places to live in," Raza added.

Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya also responded to the allegations by the Samajwadi Party and has advised the former UP CM to chant Jai Shri Ram. Taking a dig on the SP President, he asked why is he so worried about hearing Jai Shri Ram. He added, "You can also chant Jai Shri Ram and you will receive heavenly happiness. Jai Shri Ram belongs to all."

(With ANI inputs)