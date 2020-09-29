MHA Hits Out At Amnesty's 'witch-hunt' Statement; Calls It 'unfortunate & Exaggerated'

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Amnesty International's "incessant witch-hunt" statement was unfortunate, exaggerated, and far from the truth. Earlier in the day, Amnesty International announced that it was withdrawing its operations in India alleging that the government's move of freezing their accounts had brought their organisation to a "grinding halt."

Releasing an official statement, MHA aid the Human Rights cannot be an excuse for defying law of the land, adding that Amnesty International India violated provisions of FCRA. The ministry also mentioned that the bipartisan and purely legal approach towards Amnesty, under different governments, makes it clear that the entire fault lies in the dubious processes adopted by Amnesty to secure funds for its operations.

"All the glossy statements about humanitarian work and speaking truth to power are nothing but a ploy to divert attention from their activities which were in clear contravention of laid down Indian laws. Such statements are also an attempt to extraneously influence the course of investigations by multiple agencies into the irregularities and illegalities carried out over the last few years," stated MHA.

The Centre, however, had earlier alleged that Amnesty International had never registered under the FCRA, which is mandatory for any NGO or organisation to receive foreign contributions and funding. The Act also has the power to prohibit acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality for activities which can be "detrimental to the national interest."

"Amnesty is free to continue humanitarian work in India, as is being done by many other organizations. However, India, by settled law, does not allow interference in domestic political debates by entities funded by foreign donations. This law applies equally to all and it shall apply to Amnesty International as well." the statement added.

Amnesty cries 'witch-hunt

Calling the government's move to freeze their bank accounts, "a witch hunt", the human rights organization claimed that their "investigations" in the North-east Delhi riots, and Jammu and Kashmir, post the abrogation of Article 370 was a reason why they were being silenced. "Amnesty International India stands in full compliance with all applicable Indian and international laws," the organisation said in a statement.

“Treating human rights organisations like criminal enterprises and dissenting individuals as criminals without any credible evidence is a deliberate attempt by the Enforcement Directorate and Government of India to stoke a climate of fear and dismantle the critical voices in India," said Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India.

