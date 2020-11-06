MHRC Tells SP Raigad To Submit Magistrate's Reopening Order In Shut Case Of Arnab's Arrest

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Friday has asked for the certified magistrate's copy of the reopening of the Anvay Naik case that was earlier closed in 2019 - in which Republic media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has been arrested. The MHRC had summoned SP Raigad at the commission's office to show cause regarding the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and present the entire material records before the commission.

The action by the MHRC comes after Advocate Aditya Mishra filed a petition before the Commission against Arnab Goswami's forceful arrest. The matter has now been referred to Tuesday.

On Friday, speaking to Republic TV after the big development, Advocate Mishra said, "As on today because of short notice, the concerned police wanted adjournment but considering the seriousness of the matter, the court has referred it to Tuesday. Let us see what report he files, when the issue is clear if they got an order or not to reopen the case, then I will be able to state further."

SP Raigad Summoned Over Arnab Goswami's Arrest By Maharashtra HRC; Full Details Sought

Arnab's shocking arrest

On Wednesday morning, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, with videos from inside the house showing how they had not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically manhandled his son. It was later confirmed that he was arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a case that was closed with an 'A Summary' report filed in 2019 and 'reopened' without the court's permission. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Arnab's lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. The Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody and remanded Arnab to judicial custody. Arnab has challenged his arrest in the Bombay HC and sought bail with the hearing to take place at 3 PM on November 6.

Big observations in Arnab's remand copy: 'No evidence presented to justify police custody'

