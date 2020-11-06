Facts Against Fake Cases Pile Up: Hansa Moves HC, OpIndia Submits Tape Amid Arnab's Arrest

The Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government's witch-hunt against Republic Media Network has come exposed at each and every turn. As has been witnessed, the police are having to perpetually come up with newer means or illegally dig up old matters to harass the network, and with each passing day facts are piling up against the fake cases in which there has been an effort to implicate Republic Media Network.

With OpIndia to submit the tapes alleging witness coercion in the alleged fraud TRP case to the CBI on Tuesday and the Hansa Research Group dragging the Maharashtra govt and the Mumbai Police top-cops to court, hammerblows continue to be dealt to the police.

The Alibag Court too, on Thursday, observed that there was no solid evidence to link Arnab Goswami to the 2018 incident, as the CJM denied police Arnab's custody, in yet another blow to the police.

'No solid evidence to link accused to the 2018 incident'

The Alibag court on Wednesday rejected the plea of the Raigad police which had sought police custody of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami following his shocking and brazen assault and arrest early in the morning. The Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded Arnab to 14 days of judicial custody, while making key observations.

Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab Goswami, in the case that had been closed in 2018 and then reopened now, with Arnab's arrest on Wednesday coming completely out of the blue amid the ongoing Mumbai police witch-hunt against Republic Media Network.

Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab Goswami, in the case that had been closed in 2018 and then reopened now, with Arnab's arrest on Wednesday coming completely out of the blue amid the ongoing Mumbai police witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. Furthermore, the judge also noted that the case was reopened without any prior consent from the court.

OpIndia to submit witness coercion tapes to CBI

In a big development, OpIndia shall hand over the tapes which allege coercion of a witness in the TRP scam case to the CBI on Friday at 2 pm. While Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Republic TV of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep its channel on for longer periods, the tapes indicate that the Mumbai Police is allegedly forcing panel home viewers to falsely implicate Republic. Earlier, the CBI registered a case to probe the allegations of TRP manipulation against unknown individuals. While the FIR was originally registered at the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow reportedly on the complaint of an advertising company promoter, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended the transfer of the case to the CBI. Earlier, OpIndia Editor Nupur J Sharma had received formal communication from the Central Bureau of Investigation seeking the tapes.

In a sensational disclosure on October 23, an OpIndia report revealed what it alleges to be an attempt by Mumbai Police to coerce a witness to say that he was being paid to watch Republic Bharat. OpIndia has exclusively accessed a tape between a person having Bar-O-Meter installed at his home (a witness in the alleged TRP scam) and his neighbour.

Hansa Research Group takes Maha govt, Mumbai Police to Court

In yet another huge setback for the Mumbai Police and their witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, Hansa Research Group has made sensational revelations and has, in a writ petition, alleged the Mumbai Police of 'pressurizing, threatening and harassing petitioners (Hansa Research Group) with arrest & indefinite detention' to falsely implicate Republic Media Network in the alleged fake 'TRP scam'.

In yet another huge setback for the Mumbai Police and their witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, Hansa Research Group has made sensational revelations and has, in a writ petition, alleged the Mumbai Police of 'pressurizing, threatening and harassing petitioners (Hansa Research Group) with arrest & indefinite detention' to falsely implicate Republic Media Network in the alleged fake 'TRP scam'.

Hansa Research Group, in their petition against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and encounter cop Sachin Vaze, has alleged that their staff was 'illegally detained' by the police and was 'threatened with arrest-detention' after his 'refusal to implicate Republic'. Hansa has further sought 'state intervention' against the harassment meted out by Sachin Vaze and has alleged that the Mumbai police has a 'pre-determined mind'.

MHRC summons Raigad SP & DCP Zone III

On Thursday, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III for Mumbai Police's initiation of the chapter proceedings against Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. He has been asked to appear before the commission in person at 11 am on November 27 on a complaint filed by advocate Aditya Mishra.

On the same day, the commission also issued notice to SP Raigad to remain present on Friday at its office by 11 am to show cause regarding Arnab's arrest and present entire material records.

