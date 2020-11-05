SP Raigad Summoned Over Arnab Goswami's Arrest By Maharashtra HRC; Full Details Sought

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Thursday has issued a notice to SP Raigad to remain present on Friday at Human Rights Commission Office by 11 am to show cause regarding the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and present entire material records before the commission. This comes after Advocate Aditya Mishra filed a petition before the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission against Arnab Goswami's indiscriminate arrest. He had called for urgent consideration of the matter.

'Pulled by his belt, beaten on the back,' narrates Arnab's lawyer

Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera. The incident, which has been captured on camera in its entirety and played out before the nation, shows Arnab screaming at the cops to not touch his son.

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Alibag Police Station and stated that he has been arrested in a 2018 case that was closed in 2019 and has now been reopened without court's permission. Apart from harassing Arnab Goswami at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and Senior Associate Editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

Prior to being produced before the court, Arnab highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera as he stated that he was assaulted by 7 police officers. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab said just before entering the court.

