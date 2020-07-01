MoS Jitendra Singh Slams Mehbooba For Alleging CRPF Killed Sopore Civilian, Shares Video

Slamming PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for blaming Indian security forces for the death of an elderly civilian in Jammu-Kashmir's Sopore, MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday, has asked if 'apologists of Kashmir terror' will speak up now. He tweeted the video of the grandchild of the victim who was rescued by the CRPF jawans after terrorists fired at a CRPF-police unit, injuring the civilian. Singh stated that the civilian came between the firing when he had stepped out of his house with his grandchild to buy milk. A CRPF jawan too has been martyred in the incident.

Mufti, who is still under detention at her residence, claimed that there are two versions of the incident. She claimed that the 65-year-old civilian victim's family was holding the CRPF responsible for his death. She shared a video of a man - allegedly the victim's son -in which he alleges that the civilian was killed in a counterfire by the CRPF.

She added that the video of the 3-year-old grandchild being rescued by the CRPF has also been circulating. Stating that Kashmiri were stuck between Armed forces and militants, she added that the two versions were contradictory to each there. Her colleague and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah too slammed the usage of the three-year-old's video, alleging it was used as 'propaganda tool' by the Kashmir police. He added that nothing less was expected by the men in uniforms.

Two versions about what caused the death of a 65 yr old civilian in Sopore. Family has held CRPF responsible for his cold blooded murder. Kashmiris are stuck in the crossfire between armed forces & militants. https://t.co/8UYA6FMkHE — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 1, 2020

Everything becomes a propaganda tool in the bloody violence in Kashmir. A three year old toddler has to have his misery broadcast to the whole world to drive home the “we good they bad” message. We would have got the point without his misery being filmed & shared so please don’t. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 1, 2020

On Wednesday morning, terrorists attacked a joint Naka party of Jammu and Kashmir police and 179 battalion of CRPF deployed in Model Town area of Sopore in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. The terrorist fired indiscriminately on the joint Naka party injuring 4 CRPF personnel and a civilian. While all five injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital, the civilian and one CRPF jawan succumbed to their injuries. The other three jawans s have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital.

In the meantime, the 3-year-old child who was accompanying his grandfather to buy some milk when the terrorist attacked, was rescued by a Jammu and Kashmir policeman while risking his life during ongoing firing by the terrorists. Sources told Republic Media Network that Intelligence Agencies have identified the two terrorists behind the attack. This is a second attack on the civilians by the terrorist in the last one week in Kashmir Valley - a 5-year-old boy was shot dead in Anantnag.