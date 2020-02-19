Multiple Crude Bombs Discovered In Birbhum District In West Bengal

Dozens of crude bombs were found in front of a panchayat office, a Trinamool Congress party office and a bank in Birbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

Bombs recovered in WB

Several bombs lay scattered on the ground in front of the closed gate of the local panchayat office, said people of Sian Muluk village near Bolpur. The crude bombs were also found before the party office and a nationalised bank early in the morning.

Bomb squad have been informed, police said adding that the matter is being investigated.

In early July 2019, the police arrested 400 people with criminal records and 200 crude bombs seized from them. District police chief Shyam Singh had said: “We have arrested 399 persons who had several criminal charges against them from different corners of the district with a large number of bombs and firearms. The raids will continue.” The ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP had accused each other of stockpiling bombs in various areas of the district.

However, just a few weeks later, bombs were hurled at a local journalist's house and a few hours later, again at the house of the District Magistrate Moumita Godara Basu in Suri.

