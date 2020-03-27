The Debate
Mumbai Man Allegedly Kills Brother In Family Row Over Breaching Coronavirus Lockdown

Law & Order

Amid 21-day nationwide lockdown, Mumbai Police on Friday reported that a man has been killed allegedly by his brother in Kandivali area of Mumbai.

Amid 21-day nationwide lockdown, Mumbai Police on Friday reported that a man has been killed allegedly by his brother in Kandivali area of Mumbai over a row about breaching lockdown. Speaking to news agency ANI, Police said that a man named Rajesh and his wife went to the market on March 25 after which they entered into a clash with Rajesh's brother. Police said that his brother killed him allegedly for going out amid lockdown. Maharashtra has so far reported 125 cases and five deaths due to the novel coronavirus. 

India reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

PM Modi leads the COVID-19 fight at G20 virtual summit, statement accessed

Coronavirus cases in India

As of March 27, 694 cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, as per the official data by the health ministry. 45 people have been cured and 16 death have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

Nitish Kumar grants 100 crores in Coronavirus relief fund for shelter & food for poor

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.  The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. 

