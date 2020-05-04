Mumbai Police Prohibit Movement Of Persons From 8 Pm To 7 Am For Non-essential Activities

Pranaya Ashok- DCP (Operations) Greater Mumbai promulgated an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on May 3 prohibiting the movement of one or more persons in Mumbai for non-essential activities from 8 pm to 7 am. This restriction shall not be applicable to individuals travelling for medical reasons. The order also stated that the movement of one or more persons from 7 am to 8 pm will be regulated as per the new lockdown guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government.

Moreover, social distancing norms, i.e a distance of 6 feet must be followed at all times. Any individual contravening the Mumbai Police's order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. This order would remain in force till midnight of May 17.

Read the Mumbai Police's order here:

510 new cases in Mumbai

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 510 confirmed novel coronavirus cases have been detected in Mumbai on Monday till 6 pm, taking the city's COVID-19 tally to 9,123. So far, 1908 patients have been discharged from hospitals with 104 more persons recovering from the novel coronavirus in the day. Furthermore, Mumbai's COVID-19 death toll surged to 361 after 18 patients passed away on Monday. 10 of the deceased patients had co-morbidities.

510 new COVID19 positive cases, 18 deaths recorded in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 9123, death toll 361: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/tOK1jYWhpA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

2553 cases reported in the last 24 hours

Currently, there are 42,836 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,102 are from Punjab. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health revealed that 2,553 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. In the same period, 1074 persons have recovered from COVID-19 taking India's recovery rate to 27.52%.

Till now, 11,706 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 1074 people have been cured.This is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted till date. Our recovery rate is now 27.52%. Total number of COVID19 cases is now 42533: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/cyf6HDy5VK — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

