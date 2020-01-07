Taking Serious Cognisance Of The 'Free Kashmir' Poster Seen At Gateway: Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that serious actions will be taken over the controversial poster shown on Monday's protest against JNU violence at Gateway of India. According to sources, Maharashtra government ordered the Mumbai Police to relocate protestors from Gateway of India after the "Free Kashmir" poster was displayed at the protest.

The Police further stated that they will be filing a case against the students under section 135 of the Bombay Police Act, unlawful gathering at a public place as no prior permission was taken for the protest. The police are also in search for the girl who held the placard, as per sources.

Talking to the media DCP of Zone 1, Sangramsingh Nishandar said, "We have taken serious cognisance of the 'free Kashmir' poster seen in the protest last night at Gateway of India. We are definitely investigating it."

'Free Kashmir' poster spotted at Mumbai

Protests against the JNU violence which have been witnessed in Mumbai since Sunday night took a bizarre turn when 'Free Kashmir' posters were witnessed on Monday. Visuals from the Gateway of India where thousands have gathered a woman carrying a 'Free Kashmir' poster. Posters proclaiming 'Ban ABVP' and several Indian tricolour flags too were spotted at the site.

Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WrEi8DQwhP — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Earlier today, amid the 24-hour long protest held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai in solidarity with the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students and faculty in Delhi, Mumbai Police on Tuesday have evicted the protestors and have relocated them to Azad Maidan. Mumbai Police said the move was taken as no permission was granted for the protest at Gateway of India, which was leading to a law and order issue. The DCP of Zone 1, Sangram Singh Nishandar had appealed to protesters at Gateway of India to relocate to Azad Maidan early morning.

The protest in Mumbai began on Sunday night after the students were attacked at the JNU campus. Students from various colleges in Mumbai held a protest at the Gateway of India on Sunday midnight to condemn the JNU violence. Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students.

