Fadnavis Laments Uddhav's Inaction Over 'Free Kashmir' Placard In Mumbai, Questions Intent

After a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard surfaced at the protests in Mumbai against the JNU violence on Monday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking any action thus far. Citing the placard, Fadnavis raised doubts about the real intent of the protests. He questioned CM Thackeray on whether he would continue to tolerate such a separatist activity merely 2 km away from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Protest is for what exactly?

Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”?

How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai?

‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO?

Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT https://t.co/zkWRjxuTqA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 6, 2020

Protest in Mumbai over JNU violence

On January 5, masked miscreants attacked students and destroyed public property on the JNU campus, resulting in at least 34 people getting injured. The shocking attack led to a series of protests across the country such as the one happening at Gateway of India in Mumbai. Hundreds of people have gathered there to protest against the brutal force used on students.

Mumbai: Students' protest underway at Gateway of India over yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University pic.twitter.com/QVphC58NxG — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Republic TV accesses FIR

Meanwhile, Republic TV accessed the FIR registered by the Vasant Kunj police station in the JNU violence matter. The FIR mentions that the police was first intimated at 3.45 pm that some JNU students had reached Periyar hostel and were damaging public property. When the police personnel reached the spot, they discovered that 40-50 masked miscreants were beating up students and ransacking the place. However, they fled after realising the advent of the police.

According to the FIR, the police also received a request from the JNU administration in the interim period and more forces were brought in to maintain law and order. Thereafter, yet another incident of hooliganism was reported from the Sabarmati hostel at 7 pm. After reaching the location, the police found that 50-60 miscreants were beating the students and destroying property at the Sabarmati hostel. Soon, the police managed to bring the situation under control.

