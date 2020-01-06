The Debate
Fadnavis Laments Uddhav's Inaction Over 'Free Kashmir' Placard In Mumbai, Questions Intent

Politics

On Monday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking any action on the 'Free Kashmir' placard.

Fadnavis

After a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard surfaced at the protests in Mumbai against the JNU violence on Monday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking any action thus far. Citing the placard, Fadnavis raised doubts about the real intent of the protests. He questioned CM Thackeray on whether he would continue to tolerate such a separatist activity merely 2 km away from the Chief Minister’s Office.  

Read: 'Free Kashmir' Poster Spotted At Mumbai's Protest Against JNU Violence

Read: ACCESSED:JNU FIR Reveals Sequence Of Events; Lays Bare Attack On Periyar, Sabarmati Hostel

Protest in Mumbai over JNU violence

On January 5, masked miscreants attacked students and destroyed public property on the JNU campus, resulting in at least 34 people getting injured. The shocking attack led to a series of protests across the country such as the one happening at Gateway of India in Mumbai. Hundreds of people have gathered there to protest against the brutal force used on students. 

Read: Pre-violence Video Emerges Of JNUSU Prez Leading Masked Mob Mins Before She Was Attacked

Republic TV accesses FIR

Meanwhile, Republic TV accessed the FIR registered by the Vasant Kunj police station in the JNU violence matter. The FIR mentions that the police was first intimated at 3.45 pm that some JNU students had reached Periyar hostel and were damaging public property. When the police personnel reached the spot, they discovered that 40-50 masked miscreants were beating up students and ransacking the place. However, they fled after realising the advent of the police. 

According to the FIR, the police also received a request from the JNU administration in the interim period and more forces were brought in to maintain law and order. Thereafter, yet another incident of hooliganism was reported from the Sabarmati hostel at 7 pm. After reaching the location, the police found that 50-60 miscreants were beating the students and destroying property at the Sabarmati hostel. Soon, the police managed to bring the situation under control.  

Read: MoS Home Nithyanand Rai Blames Rahul Gandhi & Cong For Rumourmongering Over JNU Violence

Published:
