Mumbai Rains Also Rain On Rhea's Bail Plea; NCB Issues Statement; Madhu Mantena Arrives

Mumbai has received torrential showers in the last 24 hours of this monsoon season and more rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs on Wednesday. Heavy showers overnight and early Wednesday morning caused waterlogging at many places in the metropolis, disrupting rail and road traffic. Meanwhile, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has said that if weather conditions do not improve then the people summoned on Wednesday will be called a day later.

However, filmmaker Madhu Mantena arrived at the NCB's office for questioning at 11:20 am.

#BREAKING | Filmmaker Madhu Mantena reaches NCB's office for questioning in Bollywood-drugs probe; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/HlUuMFzgFA — Republic (@republic) September 23, 2020

Rhea's bail plea differed till September 24

NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra has said that the team is stationed at a guest house and "have to yet get the feedback from the persons who have been called to join the investigation. In prevailing weather conditions if someone can’t come then it will be deferred for tomorrow." Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Satish Maneshinde has said that the Bombay High Court's Chief Justice has declared holiday and today’s board will be taken up tomorrow i.e September 24.

The NCB probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, might summon actress Deepika Padukone if needed, while it again questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha on Tuesday. The NCB might also summon actors Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and designer Simone Khambatta this week.

The central anti-drugs agency has already summoned Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, but the former could not appear before the agency on Tuesday due to ill-health. During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in Rajput's death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced.

READ | Subramanian Swamy credits BJP for NCB's push to 'rip open' narco drug network

Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and has been called again on Wednesday. The drug law enforcement agency has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in connection with its probe linked to the case of the actor's death.

READ | NCB gets huge Shraddha Kapoor-CBD oil confession from Jaya Saha after Deepika-'Maal' chats

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, on Tuesday filed an application in the Bombay High Court seeking bail. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 9. Her bail plea was rejected at that time by a special NDPS court in Mumbai and she was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The special court on Tuesday extended her judicial custody till October 6.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: KWAN CEO Dhruv's NCB interrogation ends

READ | Kangana Ranaut attacks KWAN's former co-owner after agency comes under NCB scanner