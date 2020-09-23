NCB Confronts Jaya Saha With Electronic Evidence, Talent Manager Stays Mum: Sources

With the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) tightening its noose over the Bollywood Drug Nexus, the investigating agency continues to interrogated suspected 'kingpin' Jaya Saha for the third consecutive day. As per sources, Jaya Saha has been interrogated with electronic evidence which included her messages and calls data records. Sources have informed that she has failed to give proper answers during the questioning and mostly kept mum.

The anti-drug agency has corroborated electronic evidence before her - a kind of exercise the NCB does before furnishing details to court, sources added.

READ | Deepika Padukone Set To Be Summoned By NCB; Jaya Saha Spills Beans On Bollywood Drug Link

Jaya Saha's massive confession

Earlier in the day, sources reported that Haya revealed that she would procure CBD oil - contraband in India - for actor Shraddha Kapoor. NCB also quizzed Jaya Saha about her chat with actor Namrata Shirodkar, possibly the actor 'N' from her chats accessed by the agency, but has reportedly feigned ignorance about it. She has, until now, denied any contact with a drug peddler who would supply the banned drugs to her.

READ | NCB Gets Huge Shraddha Kapoor-CBD Oil Confession From Jaya Saha After Deepika-'Maal' Chats

Based on her confessions, as per sources, the CBD oil was ordered online. The other name that has emerged in her chats with Bollywood actors is that of actor Deepika Padukone. Jaya is also likely to be arrested by the NCB on grounds of the incriminating evidence of procurement and supply of drugs, which is illegal as per the NDPS Act.

The NCB has also placed a talent management agency - KWAN - under the scanner. KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar was summoned for interrogation yesterday and has also been called today as well. Shruti Modi will join the NCB probe as well after her COVID-19 test returned negative. Moreover, Karishma Prakash, actor Deepika Padukone's manager, has sought exemption from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation till 25th September on the grounds of ill health, an official statement from the agency stated. Karishma works with KWAN Talent Management Agency.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: KWAN CEO Dhruv, Jaya Saha At NCB For Questioning

On the other hand, Rhea & Showik Chakraborty's counsel Satish Mansinde informed that the Chief Justice of the Bombay HC had declared a holiday on Wednesday on the account of the heavy rains and that the bail plea hearing will be taken up on Thursday instead. The actor was arrested earlier this month and sent to judicial custody till September 22 which has now been extended till October 6.