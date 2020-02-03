Woman Teacher Tied & Dragged In TMC Neta's Assault; 'CM Mamata It's Getting Too Much': NCW

After the shocking video of a Trinamool Congress Party leader heckling and beating a woman teacher went viral on Social Media on Monday, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma termed the assault as 'too much' and sought immediate action from law enforcement agencies.

The NCW Chairperson on Monday took to her official Twitter handle and condemned the brutal treatment against the lady teacher. She also stated that law enforcement agencies should work independently in order to tackle such political goons in West Bengal or else no women will remain safe in the state.

Attacking further she spoke about the high crime rate in West Bengal and also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of not letting the West Bengal police work independently.

Taking cognizance...#westbengal Police is under tremendous pressure from government and on Many occasions they have mentioned unofficially to me in that past. @MamataOfficial is not letting them work indipendently and that why the crime is on rise. https://t.co/4BnDDz9E4S — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) February 3, 2020

Woman teacher heckled & attacked by TMC leader in West Bengal

A Trinamool Congress Panchyat leader was sacked by the party on Monday after shocking visuals of him allegedly assaulting a teacher in Dinajpur, West Bengal, went viral on social media.

The woman teacher was protesting against the building of a village road, which was encroaching her land. When the TMC leader arrived, he tied the female teacher, heckled her and dragged her in the entire village before the villagers later stepped up against the leader and rescued the woman. A complaint has been registered by the local police authorities but so far no arrest has been made into the matter as the accuse Panchyata TMC leader remains to be absconding.

The National Commission of Woman also took note of the incident and has demanded the police authorities to take strict action against the accused TMC politician.

