Gujarat Cops Apprise About Legal Investigation In Bhuj College Period-shame Case

After Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani acknowledged the abhorrent incident in a college in Bhuj, the state police apprised about the registration of offense against the principal, warden and the supervisors. The police further added that the legal investigation is being led by female police officer, who has been constantly in touch with the girls.

This comes at the backdrop of the heinous incident in a college in Gujarat's Bhuj district where around 68 girls were made to strip by their principal to prove whether they were menstruating or not. Adding to the misery, this was all done to make sure that the 'menstruating women' do not enter to the temple.

However, an FIR was lodged by the parents on February 14, for allegedly outraging the modesty of the girls. Earlier, the NCW team from Gandhinagar reached the college to make sure that they were able to get to the bottom of the issue. It is also reported that the girls apprised about several other stringent measures by the authorities previously.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Confronted By Republic On Bhuj Strip-test

Almost 36 hours after the abhorrent incident in a college in Bhuj, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani finally broke his silence over it. Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, "The government has taken strict action. An FIR has been lodged and a police complaint has been filed. We have taken the strictest action possible."

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on 68 female students in Bhuj asked to remove inner-wear to prove they were not menstruating: Government has taken the incident very seriously and issued orders to home department & education department to take strict action. FIR was lodged yesterday. pic.twitter.com/S89FEgB8l4 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

The principal of the college, Rita Raninga, further allegedly justified this sexual assault and said that she needed to "find out who was lying about their period and entering the temple even while menstruating."

