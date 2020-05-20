NCW Busts TikTok's 'action' On Objectionable Videos; 'neither Mechanism Nor Sensitivity'

In the latest development to the TikTok row, another video surfaced perpetuating violence against the women. National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma once again took on TikTok India and reiterated that it doesn't have any mechanism to deal with the 'seriousness of the situation' as they are not 'sensitive' enough to see the violence in the video content.

The new video shows a young man clearly trying to strangulate an elderly woman with a cloth and the woman is saying 'no' with teary eyes.

Taking to Twitter the NCW chief wrote:" TikTok you told me in the afternoon that your team has removed all kinds of objectionable videos from the application but look at it. I don't even think you have any mechanism to deal this situation or you people are not sensitive enough to see this is violence and objectionable".

READ | Faizal Siddiqui in trouble: NCW to take action on TikTok video promoting acid attacks

Will write to GoI to ban TikTok: NCW chief

Sharma earlier informed that she would be writing to the government of India to ban TikTok as the app is leading youngsters towards 'unproductive life', besides having 'objectionable videos'.

I am of the strong openion that this @TikTok_IN should be banned totally and will be writting to GOI. It not only has these objectionable videos but also pushing youngsters towards unproductive life where they are living only for few followers and even dying when no. Decline. https://t.co/MyeuRbjZAy — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) May 19, 2020

READ | TikTok forced to remove Faizal Siddiqui's video promoting acid attack after NCW ultimatum

She tweeted in response to BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga who brought her attention to another video that allegedly promoted rape, after objectionable videos promoting acid attacks and love jihad.

Earlier, Rekha Sharma took note of Tajinder Bagga's tweet where he tagged her to bring her attention to a video promoting acid attacks against women. The video was posted by TikTok content creator Faizal Siddiqui who has a huge following of over 13.4 million TikTok users. Considering the consequences and content of such videos, NCW had written to Director General of Police, Maharashtra to take action against an objectionable video that promoted acid attack. TikTok was forced to remove the objectionable video posted by Faizal Siddique.

READ | TikTok in big trouble; NCW to seek total ban amid objectionable videos & effect on youth

@NCWIndia has written to @DGPMaharashtra Shri. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against #FaizalSiddiqui for the video he posted that promotes a grievous crimes of #acidattack on social media using @TikTok_IN App. @CyberDost @MahaCyber1 pic.twitter.com/pcjyXtGiJG — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 18, 2020

. @sharmarekha ji please watch the video https://t.co/KpBeurhKrX — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 17, 2020

READ | TikTok forced to remove Faizal Siddiqui's video promoting acid attack after NCW ultimatum