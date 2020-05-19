TikTok In Big Trouble; NCW To Seek Total Ban Amid Objectionable Videos & Effect On Youth

After the row over derogatory content on social media platform TikTok, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma has said she will be writing to the government of India to ban TikTok as the app is leading youngsters towards 'unproductive life', besides having 'objectionable videos'.

I am of the strong openion that this @TikTok_IN should be banned totally and will be writting to GOI. It not only has these objectionable videos but also pushing youngsters towards unproductive life where they are living only for few followers and even dying when no. Decline. https://t.co/MyeuRbjZAy — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) May 19, 2020

She tweeted in response to BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga who brought her attention to another video which allegedly promoted rape, after objectionable videos promoting acid attacks and love jihad.

Earlier, Rekha Sharma took note of Tajinder Bagga's tweet where he tagged her to bring her attention to a video promoting acid attacks against women. The video was posted by TikTok content creator Faizal Siddiqui who has a huge following of over 13.4 million TikTok users. Considering the consequences of such videos, NCW had written to Director General of Police, Maharashtra to take action against an objectionable video that promoted acid attack. TikTok was forced to remove the objectionable video posted by Faizal Siddique.

@NCWIndia has written to @DGPMaharashtra Shri. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against #FaizalSiddiqui for the video he posted that promotes a grievous crimes of #acidattack on social media using @TikTok_IN App. @CyberDost @MahaCyber1 pic.twitter.com/pcjyXtGiJG — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 18, 2020

. @sharmarekha ji please watch the video https://t.co/KpBeurhKrX — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 17, 2020

Faizal Siddiqui is a member of team nawab and the brother of Amir Siddiqui. His brother Amir has recently been in the web of controversies after he made a lengthy TikTok video where he gave his opinion on why TikTok is better and has more content than YouTube. He tagged all the major Youtubers' names on his video including CarryMinati. In response to this, Youtuber CarryMinati posted a now-deleted roast video titled YouTube vs TikTok – The End. The video became an internet sensation as the YouTuber expressed his opinion about the feud that the creators of the two platforms had against each other. YouTube later removed the video based on its harassment policy it had updated in December 2019 stating that they will not tolerate harassment.