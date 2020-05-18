Last Updated:

TikTok Forced To Remove Faizal Siddiqui's Video Promoting Acid Attack After NCW Ultimatum

TikTok on Monday was forced to remove a video by Faizal Siddiqui from its platform that was allegedly promoting 'acid attacks' on girls after NCW took note

Manjiri Chitre
TikTok

TikTok on Monday was forced to remove a video by Faizal Siddiqui from its platform that was allegedly promoting 'acid attacks' on girls, after the National Commission for Women (NCW) demanded strict action against it. Condemning the video, the NCW chief wrote to the DGP of Maharashtra Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against TikTok 'influencer' Faizal Siddiqui for allegedly promoting a grievous crime on social media.  

In the video, a popular TikToker, and member of team nawab and the brother of Amir Siddiqui-- Faizal Siddiqui was seen throwing water on a girl-- which is hinted to be acid, after threatening her for leaving him for another guy. In the next scene, the girl's face is shown in heavy red makeup suggesting burns. 

Tajinder Bagga highlights video 

Earlier, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had highlighted the TikTok video tagging NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma. Soon after, she confirmed that she will be taking up the matter immediately with the police, as well as TikTok India, writing 'I am taking it up today itself with both police and TikTok India' 

Faizal Siddiqui is a TikTok sensation with over 13.4 million followers. His brother Amir has recently been in the hub of controversy after he made a lengthy TikTok video where he gave his opinion on why TikTok is better and has more content than YouTube. In the video, he had tagged all the major names like Youtuber CarryMinati. Responding to the video, CCarryMinati posted a roast video titled 'YouTube vs TikTok- The End'. However, the video has been deleted by YouTube based on its harassment policy. 

