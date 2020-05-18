TikTok Forced To Remove Faizal Siddiqui's Video Promoting Acid Attack After NCW Ultimatum

TikTok on Monday was forced to remove a video by Faizal Siddiqui from its platform that was allegedly promoting 'acid attacks' on girls, after the National Commission for Women (NCW) demanded strict action against it. Condemning the video, the NCW chief wrote to the DGP of Maharashtra Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against TikTok 'influencer' Faizal Siddiqui for allegedly promoting a grievous crime on social media.

In the video, a popular TikToker, and member of team nawab and the brother of Amir Siddiqui-- Faizal Siddiqui was seen throwing water on a girl-- which is hinted to be acid, after threatening her for leaving him for another guy. In the next scene, the girl's face is shown in heavy red makeup suggesting burns.

@NCWIndia has written to @DGPMaharashtra Shri. Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against #FaizalSiddiqui for the video he posted that promotes a grievous crimes of #acidattack on social media using @TikTok_IN App. @CyberDost @MahaCyber1 pic.twitter.com/pcjyXtGiJG — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 18, 2020

Read: Lockdown 4.0: Karnataka minister requests Nitin Gadkari to permit public transport

Tajinder Bagga highlights video

Earlier, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had highlighted the TikTok video tagging NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma. Soon after, she confirmed that she will be taking up the matter immediately with the police, as well as TikTok India, writing 'I am taking it up today itself with both police and TikTok India'

Read: Tajinder Bagga says 'not TikTok, they belong in jail' over Faisal Siddiqui's 'acid' video

Faizal Siddiqui is a TikTok sensation with over 13.4 million followers. His brother Amir has recently been in the hub of controversy after he made a lengthy TikTok video where he gave his opinion on why TikTok is better and has more content than YouTube. In the video, he had tagged all the major names like Youtuber CarryMinati. Responding to the video, CCarryMinati posted a roast video titled 'YouTube vs TikTok- The End'. However, the video has been deleted by YouTube based on its harassment policy.

Read: MHA guidelines for lockdown 4.0: Here is the list of permitted & prohibited activities

Read: Faizal Siddiqui in trouble: NCW to take action on TikTok video promoting acid attacks