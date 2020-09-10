NCW Chief Urges For Suo Motu Action Against Sanjay Raut For Abusing Kangana Ranaut

Slamming the police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut, National Commission of Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma asked why the Mumbai Police did not take a suo motu against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for abusing the Bollywood actor. The NCW chief has urged the Mumbai Police to look into the matter highlighting that law is equal for all. Two police complaints have been registered against actor Kangana Ranaut for making remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray and allegedly disrupting public harmony through her social media post.

In a video addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after the demolition of her office by the BMC, Kangana Ranaut came down heavily at the Shiv Sena supremo and accused him of colluding with the movie mafia. "Uddhav Thackeray, 'tujhe kya lagta hai' (what do you think)?. You think you have taken huge revenge by destroying my house in collusion with the movie mafia. Today my house is destroyed, tomorrow it will be your ego. The wheels of time keep changing," she said in a video message in Hindi.

In a post after the video, Ranaut wrote, "Come Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar Gang. You broke my workplace, come now break my house, then break my face and body, I want the world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless."

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, has adjourned its hearing till September 22 in the petition filed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's against the demolition of her property by the BMC. The HC has directed that the interim stay on the demolition, enforced on Wednesday, shall continue till the next hearing. The bench comprising of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla has directed Kangana Ranaut to file her amended petition by September 14 and has asked the BMC to file a response by September 18.

Kangana’s home demolished

A portion of Kangana’s office-cum-residential property that ran her production house Manikarnika Films, situated at Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra, was demolished on Wednesday. This was after two days of drama, first with officials examining the property and pasting a ‘stop work’ notice on the next day over alleged illegal constructions. Giving her 24 hours to produce permission, the BMC swung into action as soon as the time lapsed.

The actor was on her way to Mumbai from Manali when the incident occurred. Most of the damage was already done as the Bombay High Court stayed further action and condemned the ‘malafide action’ of the BMC.

