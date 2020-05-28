New Bench To Hear COVID-19 Measures Issue After Gujarat HC Slams 'pathetic Conditions'

After the Gujarat High Court made critical observations against the pathetic conditions in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, a roster change of justices hearing the matter has occurred on Thursday, as per reports. The matter of COVID-19 control measures and migrants issues which were being heard by Justices Ilesh J Vora and J B Pardiwala, will now reportedly be heard by Chief Justice CJ Vikram Nath and Justice J B Pardiwala. The matter has been listed under urgent judicial matters on Friday - 29 May.

The Gujarat High Court took suo moto cognizance of the plea on the COVID-19 control measures taken by the government on May 11. During the hearing, the bench expressed over the high morbidity rate of COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and stated that its conditions were "pathetic" and were "as good a dungeon". It also questioned the state government over COVID-19 deaths due to a lack of availability of ventilators. The Court then ordered the government to increase the number of COVID-19 tests.

Subsequently, the state government filed an application to recall the High Court's observations against Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, stating that it will 'shake the confidence of common man' and 'demoralise the staff'. The government urged the court to give observations 'to inspire confidence in the mind of a common man". The matter was taken up by the same bench and ordered setting up an independent committee to inquire about the state of affairs in the Civil hospital and said it may do 'surprise visits' to the hospital.

Gujarat and COVID-19

Gujarat has recently come under fire after its testing guidelines allow private labs to test patients in case of delivery, major or minor oprations or dialysis only after obtaining permission from designated authorities. The cases which meet the above mentioned criteria must be tested in govt-authorised labs only. Private hospitals and labs can test only if such labs cannot handle the caseload. Currently, the Ahmedabad Medical Association has filed a PIL against restrictions in COVID-19 tastings in private laboratories.

The state government has also recently reduced its number of COVID-19 tests inspite of having the second-highest fatality rate at 6.2%. Due to its reduced tests, Gujarat has slipped into fourth-highest active cases with 6708 cases. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, over 33.6 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 1.2 lakh in the past 24 hours.

