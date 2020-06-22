NHRC Issues Notice To J&K DGP Over Late Sarpanch Ajay Bharti Pandita's Assassination

In light of the horrific killing of Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti in Anantnag, Kashmir, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued a notice to Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir over the brutal assassination by terrorists.

Mumbai-based advocate Aditya Mishra had written a letter to NHRC in connection with the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag; taking cognizance of the letter NHRC issued notice to Jammu Kashmir Police DGP.

The letter has raised a valid question over the human rights of Kashmiri Pandits. "NHRC being an apex body for the protection of human rights throughout our country but how long NHRC will maintain silence whenever matter pertains to Jammu and Kashmir? Is it not high time NHRC must intervene to protect the rights of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits," the letter read.

In light of the killing of the sarpanch, Aditya Mishra quoted some reports to state that other minorities are scared to return to Kashmir. "Is it not a violation of Human Rights of Kashmiri Pandits? Whether Kashmiri Pandits are not entitled for the protection of NHRC?" he asked in his letter.

"Already lakhs of Kashmiri pandits fled the valley in the year 1990 yet no human rights commission of this country intervened ever. Is this not a violation of human rights of Kashmiri pandits? Article 21 of the Indian constitution protects both Kashmiri pandits and the rest of the minorities of the country. It's high time for your honours intervention[sic]," the letter by the Mumbai based advocate read.

The slain sarpanch had appealed to the administration of the union territory to provide security to him as he had received death threats. Ramesh Pandita, brother of the slain sarpanch said that he was not provided security despite receiving death threats. His daughter Niyanta Pandita had also reiterated the same question as to why was he not provided security by the administration.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Niyanta Pandita had then said, "They shot my father in the back. They are cowards. I demand an inquiry into the killing of my father. Why was he not given security? He was one of the few Kashmiri Pandits who had stayed in the Valley. He was a brave man and always served the nation without fear. I am concerned about the safety of my family. I will continue with my studies and fulfil my father's dream."

Ajay Pandita's murder

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon Sarpanch Ajay Pandita at Lokbawan on June 8. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. According to the police, the terrorists fired at Ajay Pandita at around 6 pm, leaving him critically wounded. Reports stated that he had gone to work in his orchard when he was shot. The police further stated that he was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Pakistan-backed Tehreek Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the assassination of the sarpanch.

