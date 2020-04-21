NHRC Sends Notice To Maha DGP Over Palghar Lynching Incident, Seeks Report Within 4 Weeks

Four days after the horrific mob lynching incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the state's Director General of Police (DGP) seeking a detailed report. The Commission has observed that the incident is apparently indicative of 'negligence of public servants.' It has sought a detailed report within 4 weeks including the action taken against culprits and relief granted to next of the kin of the deceased persons.

The NHRC stated, "The death of three persons in such a cruel manner by the unruly mob that too during countrywide lockdown, under extra vigil by the administration and police, amounts to gross violation of the right to life of the victims."

Three people had succumbed to the injuries inflicted by the mob on Thursday night. Two of the three deceased are believed to be sadhus. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, stated that police personnel arrested all culprits on April 17 itself- the day of the crime. Police have questioned 110- of which 101 have been sent to police custody till 30 April and 9 minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home. The chief minister also assured that no one would go unpunished.

3 men lynched by mob

On Thursday night, three men were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a group. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up - injuring police officials.

Reports state that the deceased men have been identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

