Cong's Singhvi Urges CM Thackeray To 'personally' Look Into The Palghar Lynching Incident

Three days after the horrific mob lynching incident in Maharashtra's Palghar, Congress national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Monday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to personally look into the matter. Taking to Twitter, Singhvi remarked that the lynching video is absolutely 'spine chilling' and called for an immediate arrest of the police officers and rioters responsible for the 'blatant murder of sadhus.'

The Pahalgarh lynching video is absolutely spine chilling. The police officers and rioters responsible for the blatant murder of the sadhus must be arrested immly & tried by law. I request Maha CM to look into the matter personally. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 20, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Singhvi had accused the police of being mere spectators while the incident took place. He also demanded severe punishment for the policemen and the mob involved.

Uddhav Thackeray: 'Don't incite communal flames'

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in his address on Monday had stated that action has been taken against those responsible for the incident. He also urged everyone to not ignite communal flames in the state. He also informed that over 100 arrests have been made in the incident.

"Over 100 people have been arrested so far. I am not sitting quietly. We will not spare anyone - be it any religion or caste. On 17th only, culprits were arrested," he said in his live video address. Talking about the incident, he added, "Palghar incident is unfortunate and the incident happened due to rumours. But, there are people who are trying to incite hatred into society. I am warning them, don't do this.''

3 men lynched by mob

On Thursday night, three men were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a group. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up - injuring police officials.

Reports state that the deceased men have been identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

