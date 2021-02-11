NIA Books SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannun, 5 Others In Khalistan Flag Hoisting, Details Here

NIA on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of designated terror outfit Sikhs for Justice and five others for involvement in hoisting Khalistani Flag at DC Office Complex, Moga on August 14 last year and also for tearing the Indian National Flag. Chargesheet was filed by NIA Special Judge, Mohali, Punjab under section 120B r/w 109, 124A, 153B, 201, 204, 212 IPC and substantial offences thereof, Section 10, 13 of UAPA and Section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971.

“In case RC-30/2020/NIA/DLI dated 05.09.2020 (Hoisting of Khalistani Flag at Deputy Commissioner Office Complex, Moga, Punjab by Cadres of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) before NIA Special Judge, Mohali, Punjab under section 120B r/w 109, 124A, 153B, 201, 204, 212 IPC and substantial offences thereof, Section 10, 13 of UAPA and Section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971 against six accused namely 1. Inderjit Singh, 2. Jaspal Singh @ Ampa, 3. Akashdeep Singh @ Munna, 4. Jagwinder Singh @ Jagga, 5. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and 6. Harpreet Singh @ Rana @ Ranjit Singh @ Harmeet Singh,” NIA spokesperson said.

The Investigation has revealed that accused Inderjit Singh, Jaspal Singh and Akashdeep Singh were radicalized members of SFJ a proscribed unlawful association and conspired with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Rana Singh of SFJ, the spokesperson added. In furtherance of conspiracy accused Inderjit Singh, Jaspal Singh and Akashdeep Singh were involved in hoisting Khalistani Flag at DC Office Complex, Moga on 14.08.2020 and also tearing of Indian National Flag hoisted in premises of DC Office, Moga. They have made a video of the incident and sent it to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Rana Singh of SFJ which was broadcasted by them on various social media platforms like YouTube, US Media International and SFJ Channel to propagate the secessionist agenda of SFJ and in support of Referendum-2020 for making a separate State of Khalistan. Accused Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Rana Singh have also sent funds through money transfer services to accused Inderjit Singh and Jaspal Singh after committing the crime.

“During investigation various electronic devices like laptop, hard disc, mobile phones containing incriminating material were seized from the accused persons establishing their strong involvement into the commission of crime. It is pertinent to mention that on 05.09.2020, NIA took up the investigation of case FIR No. 136 of 2020 dated 14.08.2020 of PS- City Moga, Punjab and registered the case as RC-30/2020/NIA/DLI,” Spokesperson added.

