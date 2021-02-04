India Approaches US, Seeks Assistance In Investigating Khalistani Outfit Sikhs For Justice

India has reached out to the United States Department of Justice with a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLAT) request for investigation into Khalistani terror group- Sikhs For Justice, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Thursday. While addressing a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava revealed that an MLAT had been sent to the Biden administration seeking assistance into investigating the Khalistani outfit, as well as the campaign of Referendum 2020 which seeks the secession of the state of Punjab from India.

"We've issued a Mutual Legal Assistance Request to USA for investigation in the matter of Sikhs for Justice/Referendum 2020. As per procedure, the request has been sent directly by the concerned authorities to the US Department of Justice (DoJ)," said Anurag Srivastava.

NIA Crackdown on SFJ

Back in December, the NIA had unleashed a massive crackdown on the secessionist outfit filing chargesheets against several members of the group under charges of criminal conspiracy, violence, and sedition. According to a statement by the NIA, investigation in the case had revealed that the SFJ has launched an incessant campaign using numerous social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube channels and a number of websites to propagate sedition and disturb peace and harmony in India.

Through such channels, the SJF has launched a massive social media campaign to propagate enmity on the grounds of region and religion, to radicalise impressionable youth. Designated terrorist and legal head of the secessionist outfit, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had been named in the NIA chargesheets.

Involvement in farmers' protest?

In January, amid the farmers' protest, the organization reared its ugly head after it announced a reward of USD 2,50,000 for Punjab farmers who hoist a Khalistani flag at the Red Fort amid their designated 'tractor rally.' Ultimately, the national capital witnessed violent clashes, with farmers going rogue and moving into Central Delhi from their designated route. This was capped by the seize of Red Fort, where farmers pulled down the ramparts using their tractors and planted their religious flag on top.

Thereafter, in another attempt to provoke, tweaking its previous order, the Khalistani outfit asked protesting farmers to indulge in anti-national activities, and called for a siege on the Parliament on Budget Day, asking them to hoist the Nishan Sahib on top of the Parliament. It had also previously urged farmers to target electricity companies allegedly owned by 'Ambanis' in order to 'plunge Delhi into darkness'.

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which was formed in 2007, seeks a separate homeland for Sikhs — a “Khalistan” in Punjab. India banned the US-based outfit in 2009.

(with inputs from ANI)

