NIA Files Charge-Sheet Against Two LeT Terrorists In 2012 Bangalore Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation on Monday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against two accused in connection with the 2012 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Bangalore Conspiracy Case. In its charge-sheet before the NIA Special Court, the body accused the two- Sabeel Ahmed and Asadulla Khan of producing arms and ammunition for the targeted killings, charging them under 120 B IPC, sec. 18, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The 2012 Banglore case pertains to the plot hatched by Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Harkat-ul-Jihad-E-Islami to attack right-wing leaders in the country including prominent politicians, police officers, and journalists. Investigations unearthed links of the terror plot to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan revealing that the outfits were conspiring to commit subversive activities and wage war against the Government of India.

Under the case, Sabeel Ahmed and Asadulla Khan have been accused of procuring illegal arms for targeted killings of important personalities of the Hindu community in Bangalore and Hubli in Karnataka, Nanded in Maharashtra and Telangana in Hyderabad, to disturb communal harmony and strike terror in society. Earlier, the investigation agency had charge-sheeted 17 accused persons in this case after completion of the investigation.

Sabeel Ahmed and Asadulla Khan are said to be members of proscribed terrorist organization LeT and are said to have actively participated in conspiracy meetings in which terrorist activities like targeted killings were planned.

Back in 2016, the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru had convicted thirteen accused persons and had charged them with five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine for their involvement in offences u/s 10A, 13(1) b, 17,18, 38, of UA(P)A, sec.120 B, 115, 153A, 399,465, 466, 471of IPC, sec.3(1) r/w 25( 1B) (a) of Arms Act, sec.3, 5(1), of Official Secrets Act.

Meanwhile, trial against another three accused, and further investigation against six absconding accused persons is still underway.

