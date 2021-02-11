NIA Chargesheets 6 In Case Related To Hoisting Of Khalistani Flag In Moga On I-Day Eve

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against six accused in connection with the hoisting of a Khalistani flag at the Moga Deputy Commissioner's Office on August 14, 2020.

As per agency sources, the investigative body has charge-sheeted all accused, touted to be Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) cadres who had desecrated the tricolor on the eve of Independence Day and unfurled the Khalistani flag in its place. US-based chief of the secessionist outfit Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has also been named in the chargesheet.

In a shocking incident on August 14 last year, a Khalistan flag was hoisted from the terrace of the four-storied building of the Deputy Commissioner's Office Complex in Moga, Punjab. Moreover, the Indian tricolor was desecrated, with the accused cutting the rope of the flag hoisted near the main gate and dragging it along with the rope.

As per the video which went viral on social media, three persons were found to be involved in the incident, of which two hoisted the flag while one of them shot the video. All managed to escape the site after the incident.

The Punjab government had come down heavily on the matter announcing a bounty reward of Rs 50,000 for the duo who were caught on CCTV committing the act. Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Moga had said that "This is an act that is not only disgusting and cowardly but also anti-national. Strict action will be taken against miscreants."

The horrific act was committed after banned US-based pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) offered $1,25,000 (Rs 93 lakh) for anyone who hoisted the ‘Khalistan flag’ at Red Fort on Independence Day. According to the NIA, the youth had been promoted to commit the act after SFJ's announcement.

After NIA took charge of the case, it had engaged in a massive crackdown and had conducted searches at six locations in Punjab's Ferozpur, Ludhiana, and Moga to nab the accused. All three- Inderjit Singh Gill (32), Jaspal Singh (26), and Akashdeep Singh (19), had been arrested shortly after.

(With Agency Inputs)