Hyderabad: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Couple Involved In Human Trafficking Case

A supplementary charge sheet was filed on Thursday, August 20 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Special Court, Hyderabad against a couple for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of Bangladeshi girls and running a prostitution racket in Hyderabad and in nearby places, according to the NIA statement.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Abdul Salam (47), a resident of Hyderabad and his wife Shiuli Khatun (30), a resident of Bangladesh.

According to the official statement by NIA, both the accused have been chargesheeted under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and The Foreigners Act, 1946, "for their role in the trafficking of young Bangladeshi girls and illegally crossing Indo-Bangladesh border for running a prostitution racket in Hyderabad and in nearby places”.

The release by the agency further revealed that the case emerged out of an FIR filed at Chatrinaka Police Station, Hyderabad on April 21, 2019. The FIR was pertaining to the rescue of six Bangladeshi girls from brothel houses run by the three main accused Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum and Sojib Shaik. On September 17, 2019, the case was re-registered at NIA, Hyderabad BO after which the agency arrested accused Ruhul Amin Dhali and filed the first charge-sheet against Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Sojib Shaik, and Ruhul Amin Dhali on March 10, 2020.

Details about the NIA investigation

The investigation carried out NIA revealed that Mohd Abdul Salam and Shiuli Khatun along with accused Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Sojib Shaik, Ruhul Amin Dhali and others, were trafficking poor and young Bangladeshi girls into India through a well-organized network of agents in both the countries. The accused gave false inducements to the girls of lucrative jobs, and subsequently forcing them into prostitution, the NIA statement said.

Three more girls rescued

Recently, the NIA has rescued three more girls on May 23, 2020, from the rented house of Mohammed Abdul Salam and Shiuli Khatun in Hayathnagar, Hyderabad. During the raid, many incriminating articles and documents were seized from the house including multiple identity documents of trafficked girls, mobile phones, contraceptive pills, and a large number of diaries and registers containing names and contact numbers of various brothel agents to whom the trafficked girls were sent for sexual exploitation on a commission basis. Further investigation is underway in the case.

(With inputs from Agencies)Image -PTI