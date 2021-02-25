NIA Files Chargesheet Against Zonal Commander Of Jharkhand Based Terror Group TPC

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed the charge sheet against the Zonal Commander of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a Jharkhand Based Terrorist Group.

The charge sheet said TMC a break-away terrorist group of CPI (Maoist) is also an unlawful organisation proscribed by the State of Jharkhand under CLA Act 1908 while adding that TPC is involved in extortion and levy collection from the businessmen, industrialists, contractors involved in government developmental projects in several districts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

The Second Supplementary Charge sheet was filed before the NIA special court in Ranchi on Thursday against Vikas Ganjhu who also goes by the names Avinash, Dashrath Ganjhu, Varun Ji. Vikas Ganjhu is said to be a Zonal Commander of TPC. The charge sheet has been filed u/s under sections 120B read with 386 of Indian Penal Code, sections 17, 18, 20 & 21 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and section 17 of Criminal Law Amendment Act IN RC-23/2018/NIA/DLI. Further investigation in the case is underway.

The case was initially registered in November 2017 at Panki Police Station in the Palamu district of Jharkhand. It pertained to the recovery of Rs 5 lakh in cash along with arms and ammunition from a person named Shyam Bhokta who was a TPC operative. Thereafter NIA took over the investigation in July 2018 after re-registering the case as RC 23/2018/NIA/DLI.

Accused Vikas Ganjhu who was earlier absconding was remanded in September 2020. An investigation into the case has established that the arrested accused colluded with the top leadership of TPC and was actively involved in extortion and levy collection for further strengthening TPC and to carry out various terrorist activities.

In July 2017 too, NIA had filed the first supplementary charge sheet against eight accused persons - Shyam Bhokta, Uchit Mahto, Premsagar Mahto, Amit Singh, AkramanJi, Laxman Ganju aka Kohram Ji, Mukesh Ganjhu and Nageswar Ganju aka Tarun Ji in this case.

