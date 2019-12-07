NIA Files Second Supplementary Chargesheet In FIF Terror Funding Case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed the second supplementary chargesheet against accused Mohammad Arif Gulambashir Dharampuria in connection with Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding case. An official release said Dharampuria, a resident of Gujarat's Valsad, has been charged under section 120B of Indian Penal Code and section 17 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a special Delhi NIA Court. The case was registered in July 2018 under section 120B, 121 of IPC and sections 17, 18, 21, 38, and 40 of UAPA against Mohammad Salman, a resident of Basti Nizamuddin, New Delhi.

Other accused in conspiracy to create sleeper cells

The other accused named in the case are Mohammad Kamran, a Dubai based Pakistani National and two Pakistani residents –Hafiz Mohammad Saeed and Shahid Mahmood. "Investigation by NIA reveals that Chief of Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) and Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed along with his deputy Shahid Mahmood hatched a conspiracy to create sympathisers/sleeper cells and logistic base in Delhi and Haryana region under the garb of religious work such as construction of mosques, madrasas, providing financial assistance for marriage of poor Muslim girls etc," read the release. That indicates efforts to radicalise Muslim youth.

FIF proscribed as terror outfit under UAPA

NIA stated that FIF is a frontal organisation of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and has also been proscribed under UAPA in furtherance of this conspiracy. The agency said that Shahid Mahmood, FIF deputy chief, tasked his associate Mohammad Kamran "to identify religious-minded Indian Muslims who could be given such funds and accordingly for re-routing funds from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels". "Accordingly, Mohammad Kamran identified one Mohammad Salman r/o New Delhi for this purpose. He started transferring a large amount of funds (through illegal hawala) in the name of religious work i.e. construction of mosque Khulfa-e-Rashideen in Uttawar, Palwal, Haryana and for the marriage of Muslims girls. He also deputed his employee, Mohammad Arif Gulambashir Dharampuria for monitoring the distribution and usage of these funds sent illegally into India," read the release.

"Accused Mohd. Salman, Mohd. Salim @ Mama, a Delhi based Hawala operator and Mohd. Kamran were chargesheeted on 22.03.2019. Another accused Mohd Hussain Molani @ Babloo, a Dubai based Hawla operator was chargesheeted on 18.07.2019," it said. NIA has continued the investigation against Hafiz Saeed and his deputy Shahid Mehmood and others.

(With ANI inputs)