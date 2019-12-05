NIA DG Yogesh Modi: Global Cooperation Required To Fight Terrorism

Yogesh Chander Modi, Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that in order to tackle rising global terror and radicalisation, global cooperation is absolutely required. He was speaking at the two-day 'European Union- India Regional Workshop on Counter-Terrorism'.

Global cooperation required

Yogesh Modi specified, "there are no boundaries for terrorism. We often find an international connection to terror outfits and their activities, making global cooperation a necessity to tackle terrorism and radicalization. This sharing of experiences is vital for the law enforcement agencies to stay abreast of the tools and techniques employed by these terror outfits across the world, so as to be able to better tackle terrorist threats.”

France's Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said, "In the fight against terrorism, international and multilateral coordination is an absolute necessity. The EU and India cooperation on security matters is already quite Page 3 of 3 substantial and will assume a new dimension going forward, in various areas such as peacekeeping, maritime security, cyber-security and combating cybercrime, and of course counter-terrorism. This workshop demonstrates the added-value of the EU and India in working together towards regional security."

The two-day workshop was part of the EU and India efforts to further strengthen collaboration between both sides to counter-terrorism and radicalization, following the mandate which was agreed at the 2017 India-EU summit. (Joint Statement on Cooperation in Combating Terrorism.) The workshop, which was attended by the Indian and European experts, also supports capacity building of the Indian state police services to deal with the growing threat emanating from ISIS networks trying to infiltrate South Asian countries. International Terrorism is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. Furthermore, online radicalisation is a significant challenge with fast-growing usage of internet, social media and smartphones globally.

The event also saw participation from state police forces like Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and national agencies, the NSG also participated.

(with ANI inputs)