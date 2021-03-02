NIA Registers Case Relating To Explosion At Nimita Railway Station In WB's Murshidabad

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday registered a case in relation to the bomb explosion that took place at Nirmita Railway Station in Murshidabad, West Bengal, which seriously injured 22 people including Jakir Hussain, Minister of State for Labour in the Government of West Bengal.

The cases registered on February 17, under Section 326, 307 & 120B of the Indian Penal Code and 3 & 4 of the Explosive Substance Act against unknown miscreants were re-registered today by the NIA.

Murshidabad Blast

In a shocking incident in poll-bound West Bengal, crude bombs were hurled at Labour Minister Jakir Hossain while he was walking towards Nimtita station to board a train for Kolkata on February 17. The incident occurred in Murshidabad when Jakir Hossain was standing on the platform of Nimtita station in the Jangipur sub-division while going to catch a train for Kolkata. The people of his opposition group allegedly detonated bombs at the location remotely after which he had to be brought to Jangipur Super Specialty Hospital for treatment.

During the incident, and subsequent clashes, several of his supporters who were with Minister Jakir Hossain at the railway station were also injured. According to the Indian Railways, relief and rescue measures had to be extended to 25 people post the horrific incident. Those who lost a limb were promised a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

#WATCH: WB Minister Jakir Hossain injured after unidentified persons hurled a bomb at him at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad



Murshidabad Medical College Superintendent says that he's stable & out of danger, one hand & leg injured.



(Amateur video, source unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/ih7DLHAWLq — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Politics over Murshidabad blast

Minutes after the Murshidabad blast, conflicting views, along with condolences started pouring in from all corners. While Congress and BJP leaders, like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Dilip Ghosh, cited the incident highlighting the poor law and order situation in the state, Chief Minister of WB Mamata Banerjee alleged that it was a planned attack. She, however, said that she would wait for the investigation to ascertain who was behind the dastardly attack.

