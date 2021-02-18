Murshidabad Blast: WB Govt Forms SIT; Progress Report To Be Submitted Regularly

The TMC government in West Bengal constituted an SIT to probe the incident in which crude bombs were hurled on the premises of the Nimtita Railway Station on Wednesday. As per a notification on Thursday, CID ADG Anuj Sharma will head the SIT to probe all aspects of the case including the nature of explosive, trigger mechanism, conspiracy and attempt to kill West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain and others. The team comprising of ADG South Bengal, STF, IB, CIF, SP Jangipur and SRP Howrah will closely supervise the investigation of this case and submit a progress report regularly. Moreover, the SIT has been empowered to take help of FSL, BDDS and other expert agencies.

Dastardly incident

On Wednesday night, WB MoS Labour Jakir Hossain and 24 others were injured at the Nimtita Railway Station in Murshidabad when unidentified persons threw crude bombs at them. The attack took place when the TMC MLA was waiting at the platform to catch a train at Kolkata. Suffering injuries in one hand and leg, Hossain along with the other injured individuals were rushed to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. Thereafter, he was admitted to the trauma care center at SSKM hospital in Kolkata where his condition was reported to be stable.

#WATCH: WB Minister Jakir Hossain injured after unidentified persons hurled a bomb at him at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad



Murshidabad Medical College Superintendent says that he's stable & out of danger, one hand & leg injured.



(Amateur video, source unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/ih7DLHAWLq — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

This incident threw immediate condemnation from WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and leaders across the political spectrum. Expressing shock at this incident, both Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh contended that this showed the poor law and order situation in the state. After visiting her Cabinet colleague in hospital earlier in the day, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that it was a planned attack. While the TMC supremo said she would wait for the probe to ascertain the truth of who was behind the attack, she cast asperions on the security provided by the Railways.

On this occasion, she also announced a compensation of Rs.5 lakh for those who lost their limbs in the attack. While elaborating on its rescue efforts, the Railways noted that law and order on the station platform was also under the purview of the state government's GRP. In another development, Murshidabad District Magistrate Jagdish Prasad Meena has been replaced by Sharad Kumar Dwivedi.

