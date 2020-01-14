Nirbhaya Case: Convict Mukesh Kumar Approaches Delhi HC For Relief; Hearing On Wednesday

One of the convicts on death row in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, Mukesh Kumar, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to set aside the trial court's order issuing death warrant. The court has listed the hearing for Wednesday. This comes as a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, Ashok Bhushan and R Banumathi dismissed the curative pleas of Vinay and Mukesh – two convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

No merit in pleas say SC

On Tuesday, in an in-chamber hearing, the bench contended that there was no merit in the pleas. Now, mercy petition is the last remaining option for the rapists. On January 7, the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant for the execution of all the 4 convicts. They will be hanged till death on January 22 at 7 am.

Nirbhaya rape and murder case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

