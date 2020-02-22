Nirbhaya Case: 'Media Building Undue Pressure,' Says Vinay Sharma's Lawyer AP Singh

After a Delhi Court reserved its order on the 'insanity' plea filed by Nirbhaya death row convict Vinay Sharma, his lawyer AP Singh stated that the media was building 'undue pressure' against the 'poor' convicts. On Saturday, the Court heard Vinay Sharma's plea where he had asked for a 'high-end medical treatment' due to his alleged mental illness and physical injuries. After hearing arguments from both ends, the bench headed by Additional sessions Judge Dharmender Rana reserved his order.

'Will leave my profession'

Speaking on that, lawyer AP Singh stated, "I had submitted before the court that when I met convict Vinay Sharma on February 18, I asked the court to produce all the videography that was done on that day. How the prison authorities had held that mad Vinay and brought him to me, how he had failed to recognize me, how his hand was fractured and plastered."

"I am stating everything with absolute seriousness, if that video is produced and in that these things are not there, then I will leave my profession as a lawyer," added AP Singh.

'Media has waged a competition with the convicts'

AP Singh also alleged that the media had built up undue pressure in the case. "Media has the power to change governments, media can make or break governments, you can arouse sentiments. But you all have done enough now. Please don't start this competition with these four convicts, to show your power, don't do this," he said.

"You think that if they are saved from hanging, you as media would lose. No, media has won then, won now as well. These convicts are really poor, they are dying every day in the jail, please don't provoke people to come together against them," said AP Singh.

The court on February 17 issued fresh death warrants for March 3 at 6 am against the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

