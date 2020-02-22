Delhi Court Reserves Order On Nirbhaya Convict Vinay Sharma's Plea Claiming Insanity

On Saturday, a Delhi Court reserved its order on the application filed by Nirbhaya death row convict, Vinay Sharma, seeking high-level medical treatment for his alleged 'mental illness.' Vinay Sharma had filed a petition seeking better treatment for his claimed mental illness, schizophrenia and head, and arm injuries earlier this week. He had also allegedly banged his head against the wall of his cell which had caused him these injuries. The Delhi court on Thursday had sought a response from Tihar jail authorities on his plea which sought 'high-level' medical treatment.

Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides in the matter. Vinay Sharma's Advocate AP Singh, alleged foul play by the Tihar Jail authorities. He even requested CCTV footage of February 18, the day Vinay allegedly injured himself.

Nirbhaya's lawyer claims submissions 'false'

Prison authorities had previously stated that Vinay had some minor injuries was treated inside the prison premises after he banged his head against the wall. His lawyer, however, claimed that Vinay's arm was fractured and that if his 'mental illness' needed to be properly treated. AP Singh in the application also alleged that Vinay Sharma 'could not identify his mother' due to his mental and physical illnesses.

"Yesterday, at the time of a legal meeting with counsel and convict, and family meeting with the convict, it was a very serious matter that the convict -- Vinay Sharma -- could not identify his counsel and mother in jail," the application said.

Public prosecutor Irfan Ahmad, appearing for Tihar Jail, on the other hand, stated that AP Singh's submissions of an 'arm fracture' were false and said that there was no fracture or plaster on his hand. The court had on February 17 issued fresh death warrants for March 3 at 6 am against the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

(With Agency Inputs)

