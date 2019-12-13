Nithyananda Probe Picks Up Speed, Police Hopeful Of Girls Appearing By Next HC Hearing

In a new set of details shared by Gujarat Police, it has come to light that they are indeed speaking to several agencies to coordinate and locate the self-styled godman Nithyananda. Gujarat police in an investigation lead by Vivekananda police station and Superintendent of Police of Ahmedabad (rural) are in coordination with the Immigration department. The investigation is regarding the lead that they had received about both the girls had been taken out of the country via Nepal.

Missing girls in Nithyananda case

Nithyananditha and Lopa Mudra are the two daughters of Janardhan Sharma, who have allegedly gone missing and their father have registered a missing complaint in Ahmedabad for the same. The police officials have reason to believe that they were taken to Nepal by road and that they had then flown out somewhere to another country. Police is also coordinating heavily with the authorities of Nepal so that they can get some details about the whereabouts of both the girls. This is even though one of the girls had been taken out of the country from Nepal two years back.

Read: Ecuador distances from land purchase for Nithyananda's island nation: 'No asylum given'

Another theory about the missing girls that Gujarat Police is also investigating is that both the girls are actually with Nithyananda himself. The affidavits submitted in Gujarat High Court reveal that both the girls are writing to the court from North Virginia. This is another lead that the police officials are looking into. However, they have a reason to believe that both the girls have been taken to several countries and that they are still on the move.

Coordination with other countries

A blue corner notice for information has also been issued so now the inflow of information from friendly nations has also started. The authorities of several countries have now been notified that Nithyananda is a wanted fugitive on the run in India. For this purpose, there is coordination by the Gujarat police with the Interpol as well.

Read: ACCESSED: Nithyananda's slanderous 742-page anti-India report to United Nations

The affidavits that have been submitted by the two girls in Gujarat High Court have not been recognised by the court because they are not notarised. However, the court has given time till December 20 to submit a proper legal document stating the same things. The Gujarat Police is also hopeful that both the girls will actually show up at the next court hearing to give their statements in person.

Read: 'Both girls in North Virginia; seem under forced will of Nithyananda': HC

Apart from that, there is a cyber cell that has been formed especially to track down the location of both the girls. Since both of them have been uploading videos on Facebook. However, these videos have been uploaded on a proxy server so it has been difficult to trace them down. But the police have also received a word from the legal counsel of both the girls that they might be willing to come for the next court appearance.

Read: MEA on Nithyananda: 'Setting up a website is very different from creating a nation'